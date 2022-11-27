Run, Run Rudolph 5K raises money for Adopt-a-Family

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - 15 runners, joggers and walkers got into the Christmas spirit on Saturday morning in Sodalis Nature Preserve at the first-ever Run, Run Rudolph 5K.

Cross country runner Alexia Gonzalez and her mother organized the event.

All the proceeds of the 5K will go toward Adopt-a-Family.

Gonzalez said in the past, she’s done bake sales and cookie decorating contests to raise money, but this year, they wanted to switch it up.

“This is definitely the biggest one we’ve had yet,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t have any goal set for this year. We were just hoping to get out, get the word out and grow from here.”

Gonzalez said they hope to make this an annual event.

