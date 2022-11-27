Topsy-Turvy Temperatures This Week

Temperatures will feel a bit like a teeter-totter through the work week.

Starting on Monday, high temps will stay on the higher side, sitting in the low 50′s. This is a few degrees above average. By Tuesday though, high temps will jump to near 60 degrees. This would put high temps anywhere from 10-15 degrees warmer than average.

A strong cold front will ensure that warm up is short lived though. That front will move through Tuesday night, bringing the chance for an isolated shower. Heavier rain chances and storm chances should remain South of the Tri-States, but changes will be monitored. Either way, high temps on Wednesday will be significantly cooler, only in the low to mid 30′s with wind chills even cooler.

Temps return closer to, if not just above, normal by the end of the week.

