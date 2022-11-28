1 injured in rollover crash on I-72

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - One person was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash on 1-72 in Pike County, according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP reported that troopers responded to a crash at 12:05 p.m. where a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-72 at milepost 10. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road for an unknown reason, struck a culvert and overturned multiple times.

ISP said the driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

