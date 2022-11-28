Adpot-A-Child Christmas Program

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - NECAC in Lewis County is looking for more donors for their Adopt-a-Child Christmas program.

This program allows families in need of help this holiday season to sign up their children to receive presents.

Families write down what interests or needs their child has and then the donors sign up to buy those presents.

Lewis County NECAC Service Coordinator Gena Scott said having this program allows the group to better assist families this holiday season.

“The way that prices are at the grocery store and the gas station, I think that it’s really important to help families out during the holidays so that everyone can have a happy holiday,” Scott said.

People who are interested in donating and families who need assistance can sign up at the Lewis County NECAC office located at 408 South Fourth Street in Canton, Missouri.

Applications are due by Dec. 1.

