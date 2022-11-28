Adpot-A-Child Christmas Program

Lewis County Necac
Lewis County Necac(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - NECAC in Lewis County is looking for more donors for their Adopt-a-Child Christmas program.

This program allows families in need of help this holiday season to sign up their children to receive presents.

Families write down what interests or needs their child has and then the donors sign up to buy those presents.

Lewis County NECAC Service Coordinator Gena Scott said having this program allows the group to better assist families this holiday season.

“The way that prices are at the grocery store and the gas station, I think that it’s really important to help families out during the holidays so that everyone can have a happy holiday,” Scott said.

People who are interested in donating and families who need assistance can sign up at the Lewis County NECAC office located at 408 South Fourth Street in Canton, Missouri.

Applications are due by Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
QHS Is The Hottest Ticket
Quincy Boys Basketball Wins Their 36th Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament; Longcor Named Tourney MVP

Latest News

A cold front will take our temps for quite a ride
Windy and a rollercoaster ride for temperatures
Road closed graphic.
Portion of South Sixth Street to close
Pike County I-72 crash
1 injured in rollover crash on I-72
Flower Mill & Trading Post LLC
Flower Mill & Trading Post LLC