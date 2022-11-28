Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South

People are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving holiday. (Source: CNN, WDSU, KIRO, WCCO, TWITTER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region.

Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

The storms are expected to strike the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of severe weather continuing into Wednesday and moving into Alabama.

“A few strong/long-track tornadoes will be possible,” the Storm Prediction Center’s forecast states.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency urged residents to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts and know in advance where to go to stay safe.

