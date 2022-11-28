Handicap friendly playground to come to Macomb in mid-spring

MACOMB (WGEM) - Playground for All is a project at Lincoln Elementary School in Macomb that aims to make recess and playground equipment more inclusive for students with physical handicaps.

Originally, the plan was for the playground to be installed sometime this fall. However, supply chain issues are pushing back the groundbreaking to spring.

Project leader and kindergarten teacher Pam Burnham said the idea started before the pandemic to provide an option to students who have sensory needs.

Last school year, a student who has dwarfism, Cooper Hill, motivated Burnham to make a change for all students in need.

“It’s important for me to be able to see that all students in our district and in our community have a playground that they can go to and not have to worry about bringing equipment,” Burnham said.

For students like Cooper, being like every other student during recess isn’t easy.

Everything from loose gravel pea-rock surfacing, high monkey bars and high entry points to certain pieces of equipment limit what he can do.

“On the monkey bars it’s so hard for me,” Cooper said.

Sarah Hill, Cooper’s mother, said finding equipment suitable for Cooper is also a struggle.

“He likes certain ones that have small slides and he likes to play chase with his friends,” Hill said. “Actually using the equipment is quite difficult.”

At 7 years old, Hill said Cooper doesn’t like accepting help because he wants to be more independent.

“Truthfully, Cooper just wants to be a typical kid and the other kids don’t look at him any different,” Hill added. “For him to actually have equipment where he genuinely won’t be any different than anyone else and he can get on those and do the same things with them [other students] right away.”

The playground is set to include rubber surfacing, sensory and musical options.

The project cost $93,542 and is being paid for entirely by donations from area businesses and organizations.

Burnham said local fire and police departments along with a fraternity at Western Illinois University contributed as well. She said it will be a community build, in which volunteers in conjunction with the Macomb Park District come together to make the playground a reality.

