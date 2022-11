Hospital Report: November 28, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Robert F. Lillard, age 83, of rural Durham, MO passed away at his home on, November 24. Ball-Davis Funeral Home

George L. “Butch” Goehl, age 70, of Quincy, died on November 24 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Rodger D. Crook, age 76, of Loraine, Illinois, died on November 24, in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.