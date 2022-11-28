Mild today, but warmer and windy tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures have mainly been in the 30s. However, a few locations, such as Keokuk, Iowa, have been in the upper 20s. The clouds we had yesterday stuck around overnight, but cleared out very early in the morning. With high pressure nearby today, we will have plentiful sunshine. Due to some light southerly winds and the sunny skies highs will be warmer today. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Later tonight, we will have increasing clouds. These clouds will turn our skies mostly cloudy. We will remain dry though. The wind will switch from the south to the southeast and will start to pickup in speed. Sustained winds will range from about 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 28 mph.

A low pressure system will track from Kansas to Wisconsin tomorrow, passing just to our north. A cold front will then arrive later in the evening/night. Before the front arrives, wind speeds will increase. Gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be possible. These winds will draw in some warmer air and more moisture. Because of those two factors, highs will be warmer. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for places such as Macomb, Illinois, with much of the Tri-States in the low 60s. We will have a good bit of clouds, but you will still see some peaks of blue sky and sunlight. When the cold front arrives later in the evening, it will not be a big precipitation maker. At best, we are looking to have a thin, broken band of light scattered rain showers to develop mainly after sunset.

