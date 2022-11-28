More people seeking Cyber Monday deals

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you preferred to avoid the crowds on Black Friday, Cyber Monday may be the day to check things off your Christmas buying list.

Farm & Home Supply e-commerce manager Nathaniel Jones said they have been noticing more traffic on their website this year, a change from the previous two years.

He said in 2020 and 2021, people did their shopping early in October and November due to delays caused by supply chain problems. Jones said now they are noticing more people scoping out deals online.

“Most of the time in mid-November you see this start to increase and it just keeps on building until you get to the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then about the week after, you start to see it fall down,” he said. “But then again, this year is kind of unique because people have waited to shop and so will that peak continue on into December? And that’s still really unknown.”

He said the deals offered on Cyber Monday are different compared to the one offered on Black Friday.

Experts said it’s important those shopping online don’t fall victim to scams.

The Better Business Bureau reports that online retail frauds have cost shoppers $380 million so far in 2022.

Tigerhawk Technologies CEO J.R Bareis said during this time, shoppers might see fraudulent advertisements for big name stores. He said even though they’ll look legit enough, there will be something off, like a misspelling in the name. He said it’s best to go to the actual companies website to find the deals instead of clicking on the link.

Bareis also said it’s important that if you are ordering off of a website, that you can check to make sure it’s a legitimate company by checking for a phone number.

“If you are going to buy something from a website, that website typically has the phone number at the top right of it, if not its usually pretty easy to find and you can call them,” he said. “If it’s a fake website they don’t want to field your phone calls.”

He said to use a credit card when shopping online, as there are more protections than using a debt card. Also, if a website is using an app like Venmo, there are no protections to get your money back. If it’s using PayPal, check to see what payment method is being offered, as it can determine if you can get your money back or not.

Bareis said a good rule of thumb is that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.

