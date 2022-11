QUINCY (WGEM) - The city of Quincy announced that South Sixth Street between Maine and Jersey Streets will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The road will be closed due to street repairs and plans to reopen by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution near construction work zones and find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.