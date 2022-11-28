WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 23) QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Mattison Norris & Makayla Knoblauch Receive Top Honors From The AVCA For Their Exploits On The Court This Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-region teams on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The players announced in each region are now eligible to be named all-Americans on November 30th.

The Quincy University Hawks were represented twice on the Midwest Region team.

Senior Mattison Norris and graduate student Makayla Knoblauch were named to the team. Each of them are now represented on two all-region teams as they were named to the D2CCA teams on November 17th.

--QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.