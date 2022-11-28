WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (November 23) QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Mattison Norris & Makayla Knoblauch Receive Top Honors From The AVCA For Their Exploits On The Court This Season

Quincy University Well Represented On 2022 Midwest Region Team
Two QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Named To The 2022 Midwest Region Team
Two QU Lady Hawk Volleyball Standouts Named To The 2022 Midwest Region Team
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-region teams on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The players announced in each region are now eligible to be named all-Americans on November 30th.

The Quincy University Hawks were represented twice on the Midwest Region team.

Senior Mattison Norris and graduate student Makayla Knoblauch were named to the team. Each of them are now represented on two all-region teams as they were named to the D2CCA teams on November 17th.

--QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Nov. 23) QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Offers More Insight On How The Deal Was Brokered To Help The Raiders Lock Down A New Conference Affiliation In 2024

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Headed To The Central States 8 Conference In 2024

Sports

QND Head Coach Jack Cornell Offers Insight On How The Deal To Join The CS8 Developed

Updated: 1 hour ago

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week of November 27th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Waylon DeGrave’s Opening Kickoff For TD

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Waylon DeGrave Opening Kickoff vs Lincoln Is Your Winner

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Waylon DeGrave’s Opening Kickoff For TD

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Waylon DeGrave Opening Kickoff vs Lincoln Is Your Winner

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of November 27th

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

QMG Play of The Week Winner Is Waylon DeGrave!

Updated: 9 hours ago

Sports

QU Men’s Basketball Shocks #20 University Of Indianapolis In GLVC Conference Opener

Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST
|
By Jake Rongholt
QU 62 U Of Indy 57

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (November 26) Monroe City Football Falls To Defeat Against Adrian High 32-16 During MSHSAA Class 1 State Semifinal

Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST
|
By Jake Rongholt
Monroe City Season Ends In State Semifinal

Sports

Quincy Boys Basketball Wins Their 36th Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament; Longcor Named Tourney MVP

Updated: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST
|
By Jake Rongholt
QHS Basketball Put On A Show