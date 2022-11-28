Quincy native Rick Hummel writes final chapter in 51-year career with St. Louis newspaper

QUINCY (WGEM) - What if you were a baseball fan and got to spend the past 40 years learning almost every day from the likes of four Hall of Fame managers?

Well, that’s the life Quincy native Rick Hummel has lived as the St. Louis Cardinals beat writer for The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hummel, a 1964 Quincy High School graduate who has never forgotten his local ties, will retire Wednesday after a 51-year career at the newspaper. His byline won’t go away completely as he will continue to contribute to the P-D and STL Today.

Most of his career overlapped with the managerial tenures of Red Schoendiesnt, Whitey Herzog, Joe Torre, and Tony LaRussa, who like Hummel, are Hall of Famers.

“If you couldn’t learn about baseball and how to deal with people from these men, you weren’t paying attention,” Hummel wrote in a Monday farewell column for The Post-Dispatch.

During his career, Hummel chronicled numerous Cardinals postseason games, including three World Series championships in 1982, 2006, and 2011. In all, he covered 35 World Series and the past 42 All-Star Games.

Hummel, 76, also cited the thrill of covering the Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa home run chase of 1998 and the Cardinals “Whiteyball” era of the 1980s, which resulted in three World Series appearances.

Outside of his Hall of Fame career in which he was inducted in 2007, Hummel remained humble of his roots, always helping young writers to grow and offered advice when asked.

He seemed to really enjoy speaking with young Quincy Herald-Whig writers, where he developed his love of newspapers while working part-time (he wrote obituaries!) while attending Quincy College before enlisting in the U.S. Army.

He always treated those of us working at the Herald-Whig with respect just as if we worked as beat writers for the New York Times or Washington Post. He even introduced a couple of us to the Missouri Bar and Grill, a legendary haunt for players, umpires, and newspapermen, just down the street from the former P-D office. You never knew what would happen in that place at any given time (trust me, it did!).

In the offseason, Hummel could always be found for three days in Virgil Fletcher Gym watching his beloved Blue Devils play basketball at the Schnucks Collinsville Holiday Tournament. He was always up to speed on how his favorite team was playing.

But most likely Hummel will tell you his annual February visit to Quincy to speak before the Quincy Exchange Club was among his favorite reasons to return to his hometown.

After a few brief remarks -- which usually included a look at the upcoming season and how the Cardinals should be good and the Cubs not so good -- he would answer questions from some of the more “knowledgeable” club members for the next hour or so.

That visit to Quincy usually signaled the end of the offseason as he prepared to head to Florida in the following days for spring training and the grueling regular season and postseason which followed.

In the final words of his farewell column to his readers, Hummel borrowed these words from former P-D columnist and friend Bernie Miklasz: “Thanks for reading.”

And thank you, Hall of Fame writer Rick “The Commish” Hummel, for writing.

