Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft

Two wanted for Zales theft
Two wanted for Zales theft(Pixabay)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly stole over $40,000 worth of jewelry on Nov. 5 from Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center.

According to police, the two suspects entered Zales and were posing as customers. They then asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, obtained 4 rings, and then fled the store.

Police reported the total loss was just over $40,000.

Police said the initial description of the suspects was 2 black men who fled in a white Dodge SUV.

After reviewing video surveillance, police discovered that the suspects match the description of similar thefts that have happened around the Midwest.

An ongoing investigation from multiple agencies identified the suspects as 34-year-old Rashawn L. Shaw and 31-year-old Robert A. Floyd. Both of the men are from the St. Louis area.

Police said arrest warrants have been issued for both of the suspects on the offense of theft over $10,000, but neither of them is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
3 teens injured after ejection in Clark Co. crash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution
QHS Is The Hottest Ticket
Quincy Boys Basketball Wins Their 36th Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament; Longcor Named Tourney MVP
After Andrii and Natalia married at the end of 2021, they started learning of Russian invasions...
Ukrainian refugees find safety in Keokuk

Latest News

QND Baseball Standouts Tyler Dance And Tucker Tollerton Sign NLI's With John Wood
WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Nov. 22) QND Baseball Standouts Tyler Dance & Tucker Tollerton Sign National Letters Of Intent
More shoppers seeking Cyber Monday deals
More people seeking Cyber Monday deals
Canton Main Street Association prepares for Parade of Lights
Canton Main Street Association prepares for Parade of Lights
A busy holiday season planned in Western Illinois
A busy holiday season planned in Western Illinois