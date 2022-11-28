Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly stole over $40,000 worth of jewelry on Nov. 5 from Zales Jewelers in the Quincy Town Center.

According to police, the two suspects entered Zales and were posing as customers. They then asked to see multiple pieces of jewelry, obtained 4 rings, and then fled the store.

Police reported the total loss was just over $40,000.

Police said the initial description of the suspects was 2 black men who fled in a white Dodge SUV.

After reviewing video surveillance, police discovered that the suspects match the description of similar thefts that have happened around the Midwest.

An ongoing investigation from multiple agencies identified the suspects as 34-year-old Rashawn L. Shaw and 31-year-old Robert A. Floyd. Both of the men are from the St. Louis area.

Police said arrest warrants have been issued for both of the suspects on the offense of theft over $10,000, but neither of them is in custody.

