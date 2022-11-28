WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 22) Camp Point Central Panthers Football Pep Rally Gets Fans Ready For Class 1A Title Game On Friday Morning In Champaign

The Countdown To Kickoff At Memorial Stadium Is Underway In Panther Country
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was pep rally time at Camp Point Central High earlier today in Adams County. With the undefeated football team headed to the IHSA Class 1A State Championship Game on Friday in Champaign, today was a great day for “Panther Nation” to come together to salute the team and get the fan base ready for the trip to Memorial Stadium.

(13-0) Camp Point Central is set to face (13-0) Lena-Winslow on Friday morning in a highly anticipated battle of two squads keenly focused on bringing home a state title. WGEM’s Victoria Bordenga has more insight and details from Camp Point, Illinois.

