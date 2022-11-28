WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 22) Highland Cougars Golf Standout Payton Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was certainly an exciting morning on the campus of Highland High School in Lewis County, Missouri. That’s because of a certain Cougars golf standout who was in the NLI spotlight in Ewing. That golf standout was Payton Miller. Just after 8:15 a.m., the proud HHS senior signed a National Letter Of Intent with Quincy University. That’s where Payton will join the Lady Hawks golf team next season on the Great Lakes Valley Conference fairways. Payton hasn’t been playing golf that long, but she’s picked up the finer points of the game very quickly. This comes after Miss Miller had to play with the boys’ team at Highland because the Cougars simply didn’t have a golf team for the ladies.

Nonetheless, Payton competed and held her own on the fairways teeing it up with the guys during MSHSAA play on the greens. After her signing ceremony came to a close at HHS, Payton indicated just why she selected Quincy University.

