WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 22) QND Baseball Standouts Tyler Dance & Tucker Tollerton Sign National Letters Of Intent At The Pit

Raider Pitching Duo Set To Join The John Wood Trailblazers Baseball Program After Graduation
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Two more outstanding members of the Quincy Notre Dame baseball program signed National Letters Of Intent at 10th & Jackson earlier today. Raiders senior pitcher Tyler Dance inked his NLI with the Blazers of John Wood In Quincy, Illinois just after 1:30 p.m. with his proud parents looking on by his side inside “The Pit.” After Dance had his turn in the signing spotlight, his teammate Tucker Tollerton took his seat at the signing table. The stellar outfielder and pitcher also signed with John Wood to the delight of the Blazer coaches on hand.

After the emotional and inspirational signing ceremony came to a close, the WGEM Sports-Cam checked in with both Mr. Dance and Mr. Tollerton to find out just why they selected JWCC as the place where they would continue their academic and athletic careers in the years ahead.

