WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Nov. 23) QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Offers More Insight On How The Deal Was Brokered To Help The Raiders Lock Down A New Conference Affiliation In 2024

“Blue & Gold” Football Program Now Set To Join the Central State 8 Conference
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame football program is on the way up. It was announced earlier today that the Raiders are now “officially” set to join the Central States 8 Conference In 2024. QND head coach Jack Cornell indicated in a new release that “Joining the CS8 was a logical decision that puts us in a competitive conference not that far from home, and with the opportunity to play football at the freshmen, JV and varsity levels. This is a tremendous step forward for our football program, and I could not be more excited.”

The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with Coach Cornell at 10th & Jackson earlier today and he took timeout to offer more details on just how this new pact, that opened the door for the Raiders to join one of the top conferences in the state of Illinois, really developed over time.

