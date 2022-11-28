Windy and a rollercoaster ride for temperatures

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready for a pretty gusty day on Tuesday. We expect the wind to gust in excess of 35 miles an hour for most of the Tri-State area. This strong southeasterly wind is just ahead of a cold front that will impact the area Tuesday night. We will see some isolated showers ahead of the cold front and at the cold front but we are not expecting much accumulation.

On Tuesday night the wind will switch from the southeast to the northwest still to be on the gusty side gusting up to 35 miles an hour overnight Tuesday night. After a daytime high on Wednesday in the low to mid-60s, we will drop all the way down Tuesday night to around 24 degrees for a morning low Wednesday. Wednesday, although it will be sunny, it will be chilly with temperatures only topping out in the mid-30s in the afternoon with a west wind gusting up to 30 miles an hour. It will be colder yet on Wednesday night as the temperatures drop down to around 20 degrees, possibly in the upper teens for parts of the region. A slow rebound then begins Thursday and Friday and we will have another chance for some rain Saturday night into Sunday.

