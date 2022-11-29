Adams County organization receives donation for suicide prevention

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more money going into more suicide prevention efforts in Adams County.

Monday night, the Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition got more than $20,000 from the Maxwell Wombles Memorial Golf Tournament.

Wombles took his own life back in December, and his friend, Avery Hoffman started the tournament in his name to raise money for the Coalition.

“He was a good friend of mine, a great man,” Hoffman said. “He loved his landscaping. He loved his friends. He loved his family and he would do anything for everybody.”

Coalition Chairperson Barbara Baker Chapin said donations will be used for education and marketing in the community.

“There is a new crisis number, a federal crisis number, which we want the community to be aware of,” Baker Chapin said. “We will be doing marketing to let them know that 988 is the number to call if they have a mental health crisis.”

Baker Chapin said this is the largest private donation the Coalition has received.

The suicide prevention hotline is 988.

