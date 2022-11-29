Canton businesses are taking advantage of the Small Business Grant Program

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Economic Development has a Small Business Grant Program to try and help businesses that were negatively impacted from COVID-19.

One business in Canton, Missouri is taking advantage of the grant program.

Flower Mill and Trading Post is a gun shop that has been owned by the LaSala family for the past 24 years.

In the height of the pandemic, co-owner Vance LaSala said they lost anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000.

“There was a huge need and want for firearms,” LaSala said. “If you own a business, you understand the more inventory you get in, the larger debt you get into which means the larger potential is for losses. So, yes, we ended up taking a much larger loss.”

The main issue for Flower Mill and Trading post was getting in their supplies.

“In less than a month the entire stockpile of the American public for firearm ammo was gone, and it was, it was gone,” LaSala said. “To this day it’s still very hard to get certain firearms and certain types of ammo.”

To try and combat this issue, LaSala applied for the Small Business Grant Program.

This program from the Missouri Department of Economic Development is designed to help assist small businesses, like LaSala’s that were affected by the pandemic.

Canton officials said grants like these can help their small businesses stick around.

“We put a lot of emphasis on trying to retain our businesses. We also want to attract new ones; we always have folks that are looking to start businesses. We want to make sure they know Canton is a place that’s supportive and we’ll do whatever we can to stick by our business owners,” Canton Mayor Jarrod Phillips said.

The Small Business Grant Program is on a first come first serve basis.

Small Missouri Businesses, once approved for the grant can receive anywhere from $2,500 to $25,000.

For more information on the grant or how you can apply you can visit their main page.

