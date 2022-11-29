FFA chapter serving the community after reinstatement

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - After more than a 40-year long absence, one local FFA chapter is finding new life.

The chapter at Hamilton High School originally closed in the mid to late 1970′s, before being reinstated last year.

Chapter President Brenna Baker said the prior ag club at the school had seen nearby FFA chapters such as Central Lee FFA and were inspired to restart the school’s program.

Baker said the program has been successful despite some challenges getting started during the pandemic.

“Definitely not being able to go to a lot of events, we also didn’t have a way to fundraise money to go to events too. So that was hard, but we’ve started fundraising a lot and have started venturing out more,” said Baker.

Since reinstatement, chapter members have begun to attend more Career Development Events (CDE) and Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE).

Baker said it has been a team effort with all the members, officers and ag instructors to make the new program successful.

“We didn’t really get to do some CDE events in the past because of COVID, but we’re growing a lot now and we’ve been helping our community a lot. That’s what kind of started us the first two years,” said Baker.

One of those community service projects includes refinishing local playground equipment, which should be installed by next spring.

Chapter chaplain Charles Dadant said he was excited for the future of the program.

“I know they will continue to develop the program that we have established, and it will just get stronger and bigger,” said Dadant.

Baker shared Dadant’s enthusiasm, saying she can’t wait to see the officers and members learn and grow.

“I can’t wait to see them go to nationals because that’s been something we’ve been working for. I just want to see our FFA grow and get into, not only our CDE events, but also community service,” said Baker.

