Giving Tuesday advice, donation warnings

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re planning on making charitable contributions for Giving Tuesday, you wouldn’t be alone. The organization raised a total of $2.7 billion in 2021.

United Way of Adams County CEO Jeremy Wingerter said during Giving Tuesday, local groups get a bump in donations, and anything helps.

He said it’s provides a good opportunity to help the community out as winter approaches and if you are looking to contribute, there are a number of ways you can do so, especially when it comes to assistance for rent or utilities.

“We have seen from individuals, rent and utilities and those unexpected expenses, that’s really those dollar amounts, the need has increased that way so any dollar amount that can go to help offset that, not only from United Way but all of the nonprofits that service those areas,” Wingerter said.

He said food pantries are also in need of assistance as their shelves are looking bare and hygienic products are also in high demand.

He said it’s also important that when donating money, to make sure it’s going to a charity and not to a scammer.

Data from the Federal Trade Commission shows there were 9,270 complaints about charitable solicitations in 2021. That’s up from from the 4,843 received in 2020.

Quincy Police Department patrol officer Amber Haistings works in the Pro-Act Unit. She said it’s important for people to know who they are donating to during this time.

She said scammers might try to call someone over the phone, use fake websites, emails, social media, or other methods to try and scam you out of your money.

“If you know that you want to give to a charity today, look into that charity,” she said. “Make sure that it is a legit charity and also then decide how much you want to give and give to the charity that you know is real. Maybe give to a charity that you’ve given to before or a local charity.”

She said you can always call a charity’s phone number before you donate as charities with phone numbers are more likely to be legitimate. If you receive any links from an organization via email or text, but the email also looks suspicious, she said don’t click on the links as they could contain malware.

She said if you are going to donate money, use a credit card as charities will not ask for gift cards or money orders.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.