Hospital Report: November 29, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Jessica Nicole Schmid Crowell, 35, of Keokuk died November 26 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. Vigen Memorial Home.

Ruth Elizabeth Cole, 91, of Hull, IL, passed away November 28 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Linda Lee Daniels, 75, of Quincy, IL, passed away November 27 at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Heidi M. Heitman age 55, of Quincy, died November 26 in Blessing Hospital. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

James A. Wagy, age 64, of Quincy, died on November 26 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

There are no births to report today

