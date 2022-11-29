Lee County students learn about careers, workforce skills

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) - More than 135 Southeast Iowa students got a look at local job opportunities on Tuesday.

It took place at the Lee County Career Advantage Center, where they hosted eighth and ninth graders from Central Lee, Fort Madison and Keokuk schools.

Fort Madison Career Explorations teacher Keith Helling said as a father of three, he thinks it’s important to expose students to a variety of workforce skills to see what peaks their interest.

“Right now they might figure out that they like something or they dislike something, but they’ll realize through experiences is that that will change as they get older,” said Helling.

Helling said the students have been learning what they want to be when they grow up all year long and today they’re learning how to get there.

“It’s not about you figuring out what career you wanted or that this is gonna be your career, it’s about knowing the steps to take to get to the career you want,” Helling said.

Keokuk Middle School Career Exploration teacher Pete Dever said these types of events allow students to see what alternatives there are, should they not want pursue a college degree after graduation.

“They don’t know what’s available and so like a lot of them might know that they don’t wanna go to college, but then that’s just a big void and now they have some direction for if I’m not gonna go, what’s here for me, what can I do here that’s productive that I can still have a good, happy life?” Dever said.

Census data shows Lee County has lost 25% of its population since the 1970′s, which has impacted the available workforce.

Seven local businesses were invited to the career center’s exploration event to share their job experiences and hopefully fill the workforce void with some of these students.

President and CEO of Lee County Economic Development Group, Dennis Fraise said it’s important to expose students to jobs that they could get right here in Lee County in order to keep retention rates up.

“It’s important that they understand the opportunities here plus we have global companies, so even if you start in Lee County you could still see the world, we’re not telling people that they just have to just stay here, but there’s so many opportunities out there, but it begins with understanding what those local opportunities actually are,” said Fraise.

Participating businesses and representatives:

Iowa Works; Axalta; Roquette; Huffman Welding and Machine; Lee County Sheriff’s Department; JJ Nichting Company; Jones Contracting; Iowa Fertilizer Company; Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center; Lee County Conservation; Southeastern Community College; Iowa State Penitentiary

