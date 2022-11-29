McDonough District Hospital recognized for patient safety, the only Illinois hospital to win award

MACOMB (WGEM) - McDonough District Hospital is being recognized for patient safety improvements, specifically for work done on improving the documentation of IV drip titration.

Drip titration is the amount of medicine received through an IV.

Chief Nursing Officer Wanda Foster said a team of seven nurses went through classes and simulations to improve.

”We very much support a culture of safety, and we enjoy doing proactive reviews where we can identify areas of improvement for a safer patient experience for anyone experiencing care at the hospital,” Foster said.

On Tuesday, each nurse received a plaque for their work.

Recognized by the Midwest Alliance for Patient Safety, the Champion Team Award is given to only one hospital in the state per year.

Past recipients include Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the greater Chicagoland area and DuPage Medical Group.

“It’s all about identifying an aspect and putting a plan together to improve it, making those improvements and then holding that gain,” Foster added.

Nurses recognized include Jolyn Uttern, Angie Walker, Connie Elting, Laci Zurek, Sefany Kendrick, Kaitly Damewood and Kortney Higgins.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.