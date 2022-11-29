Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson

Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday
By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.

Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Judge denies 19-year-old’s request to witness father’s execution

