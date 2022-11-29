More foster children in need of homes and court representation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - We’ve heard the pleas for help about foster kids in Northeast Missouri for a while now. They need more homes and more representation in court.

That’s why, for the first time, organizations are pulling together to host a night when you can come and find out how you can help, even in a small way, and make a big difference.

“Children who are in foster care are children, period,” said Brittany McCaskey, Coyote Hill Hannibal Area Coordinator.

They just want a home and support from a loving family, but they have limited options in Northeast Missouri.

McCaskey said many foster children can’t stay local because there are not enough homes.

“Right now, in Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties, there is roughly 250 kids in foster care, with about 100 foster homes in our area,” McCaskey said.

That’s why they are holding a foster care informational meeting for families on Thursday. Representatives from Coyote Hill, Embrace, FosterAdopt Connect, and the Court-Appointed Special Advocates program will share how to become a foster parent or support current foster families.

“We all have the same common goal of helping children in our community and so I wanted to bring [the whole] storm together and really give the community one place to come and learn about what the current needs are and how to get involved with that,” McCaskey said.

CASA Volunteer Coordinator Rebecca Morrell said CASAs play a vital role in the lives of foster children.

“They do this by visiting them, being kind of a mentor, a friend and just following them through that time in foster care,” Morrell said.

Morrell said there’s a waiting list of foster kids who need a CASA volunteer and she wants to change that.

“They are at the top of my mind every day and I’m looking to see who the next person I might be able to get to serve one of these children,” Morrell said.

McCaskey said good foster parent candidates are people who have time and flexibility and are open to different ways of parenting. Morrell said CASA volunteers need to be 21 and have a background check.

The event will be 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Hannibal.

You can RSVP by emailing brittany@coyotehill.org.

For more information on volunteering in your area, check the links below:

Missouri - Marion, Monroe and Ralls Counties

Iowa - Lee County

Illinois - Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler Counties

