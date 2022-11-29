New EMS Director begins work

Mark Long filled the position that was vacant for about a month.
Mark Long filled the position that was vacant for about a month.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) - The new Lee County EMS Director is talking about his next steps a week into his new position.

Mark Long filled the position that was vacant for about a month.

He said living in Lee county his whole life has shown him the importance of having a local ambulance service that provides fast and quality care.

Nine EMTs were just hired and are currently taking their training classes to being by mid-January.

Long said he’s ready to get to work by helping with several ongoing projects in the county.

“Right now we’re working on building two new buildings, we’re building a new station in Fort Madison that’s going to be a new ambulance station and health department and we’re also in the very early process of working on building on a new station in Keokuk, we’re still planning,” said Long.

From 2016 up until this year, long was a flight paramedic and public relations coordinator for Medforce Aeromedical Transport in West Burlington, Iowa.

He’s been working as a part-time paramedic for the county since the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
Pike County I-72 crash
1 injured in rollover crash on I-72
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Seven local businesses were invited to the career center’s exploration event to share their job...
Lee County students learn about careers, workforce skills
30 degrees cooler than Tuesday
Temps falling
McDonough District Hospital was the only hospital in the state to receive the Champion Team...
McDonough District Hospital recognized for patient safety, the only Illinois hospital to win award
As you begin to decorate your home for the holidays, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make...
QFD encorages holiday light safety