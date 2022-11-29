New EMS Director begins work

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) - The new Lee County EMS Director is talking about his next steps a week into his new position.

Mark Long filled the position that was vacant for about a month.

He said living in Lee county his whole life has shown him the importance of having a local ambulance service that provides fast and quality care.

Nine EMTs were just hired and are currently taking their training classes to being by mid-January.

Long said he’s ready to get to work by helping with several ongoing projects in the county.

“Right now we’re working on building two new buildings, we’re building a new station in Fort Madison that’s going to be a new ambulance station and health department and we’re also in the very early process of working on building on a new station in Keokuk, we’re still planning,” said Long.

From 2016 up until this year, long was a flight paramedic and public relations coordinator for Medforce Aeromedical Transport in West Burlington, Iowa.

He’s been working as a part-time paramedic for the county since the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.