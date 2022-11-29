Pike County Ill. Health Department receives supplies for WIC families

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pike County Health Department in Illinois (PCHD) and the Ready. Set. Grow. program are teaming up to provide education and resources to WIC participants to aid their child’s brain development.

The Ready. Set. Grow program’s mission is to equip parents and caregivers to know the power they have in building their children’s brain development. According to the release, research shows that 90% of a child’s brain development occurs in the first five years of life.

In March 2017, the Regional Office of Education’s Ready. Set. Grow. West Central Illinois Initiative reached out to PCHD’s WIC Program when their private grant funding expanded to include Pike County. This initiative writes grants for funding to get two messages out to parents of young children so they are ready for school success.

The “Let’s Talk!” message provides bibs and onesies to infants. The “Let’s Read!” message provides books and bookmarks to infants and toddlers. Both messages emphasize that talking and reading to your child builds their brain. PCHD WIC staff provides these items at regularly scheduled WIC clinic appointments. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program designed to help low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children aged 5 years or younger who are at nutritional risk.

In addition to the nutrition education clients receive, they also receive language nutrition with books and other items. The WIC staff said they are glad at least 63% of Pike County WIC parents are reading to their children five or more days a week in the past year, which is an increase from before they began giving this education and book in 2017.

The PCHD WIC staff received their annual training on Oct. 6, 2022. They also received part of the yearly supplies to WIC participants, including 75 of the 200 books for 0-2-year-olds. 50 of the 100 books for the 3-5-year-olds, bibs, onesies, and age-appropriate activity sheets.

Ready Set Grow is self-supported through the generous investments of individuals, service organizations, businesses, and foundations.

