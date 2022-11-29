QFD encorages holiday light safety

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you begin to decorate your home for the holidays, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make sure that you practice holiday light safety.

This includes lights that are outside and inside of your home.

This time of year, people can overwork their circuit boards or don’t properly pay attention to how big of a fire hazard a Christmas tree can be.

“With Christmas trees you have to make sure, if they’re real, make sure that they stay green, keep them watered and as soon as you’re done with them put them away,” QFD Public Education Officer Matt Reynolds said. “Don’t let them dry out and keep them around. Same things with plastic trees, don’t let them get hot, and keep any heat sources away from them.”

Taking a few extra precautions could save your home from fire damage.

“Don’t overload the outlets. Typically just try to plug one strand of lights into one set of outlets,” Reynolds said. “You can use a surge protector, but just don’t overload those as well and make sure the strand wires don’t have any shorts in them.”

Reynolds also suggested plugging one strand of lights into one outlet and calling QFD if anything goes wrong while you’re decorating.

