QFD encorages holiday light safety

As you begin to decorate your home for the holidays, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make...
As you begin to decorate your home for the holidays, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make sure that you practice holiday light safety.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you begin to decorate your home for the holidays, the Quincy Fire Department wants to make sure that you practice holiday light safety.

This includes lights that are outside and inside of your home.

This time of year, people can overwork their circuit boards or don’t properly pay attention to how big of a fire hazard a Christmas tree can be.

“With Christmas trees you have to make sure, if they’re real, make sure that they stay green, keep them watered and as soon as you’re done with them put them away,” QFD Public Education Officer Matt Reynolds said. “Don’t let them dry out and keep them around. Same things with plastic trees, don’t let them get hot, and keep any heat sources away from them.”

Taking a few extra precautions could save your home from fire damage.

“Don’t overload the outlets. Typically just try to plug one strand of lights into one set of outlets,” Reynolds said. “You can use a surge protector, but just don’t overload those as well and make sure the strand wires don’t have any shorts in them.”

Reynolds also suggested plugging one strand of lights into one outlet and calling QFD if anything goes wrong while you’re decorating.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
Pike County I-72 crash
1 injured in rollover crash on I-72
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
Authorities: Two men from India identified as the two bodies recovered from Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

30 degrees cooler than Tuesday
Temps falling
McDonough District Hospital was the only hospital in the state to receive the Champion Team...
McDonough District Hospital recognized for patient safety, the only Illinois hospital to win award
As the holidays get closer, more and more people will be doing online shopping.
QPD warns of porch pirates
Over the past month, three businesses have opened their doors in downtown Carthage and Chamber...
Carthage sees new life as more businesses open downtown