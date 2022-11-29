QPD warns of porch pirates

By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - As the holidays get closer, more and more people will be doing online shopping.

With that comes porch pirates who will try and steal your packages from your front door before you can get them in the house.

You can prevent this from happening by tracking your package or asking your mail carrier to put them out of sight.

“Security cameras always work great,” said QPD Patrol Officer Amber Haistings. “It doesn’t mean it’s going to stop the theft from happening though, but it definitely will aid in hopefully catching the suspect.”

Haistings said they see an uptick in porch piracy this time of year as people start shopping for their presents.

“Make sure you’re constantly tracking your packages to when they’re supposed to arrive at your house,” Haistings said. “Most of the time you can track them, and it’ll tell you when they’re delivered. If you have a trusted neighbor or even a family member, if you’re not home that can go by and get them off your front porch.”

Haistings said QPD will be patrolling areas and watching out for suspicious activity in order to stop this from happening.

