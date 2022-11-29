WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Quincy Blue Devil Golf Standout Allea Stone Signs National Letter Of Intent With Clarke University

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Allea Stone has been playing golf since the age of 5. Stone stated that she loves all the varying aspects of the game and now she’ll have a chance to continue playing the game she loves in the collegiate ranks. That was a dream she had, and now that dream has come true after the proud Quincy High senior signed a National Letter of Intent with Clarke University earlier today. Signing her NLI in front of family, friends, coaches, teammates, and her grandparents was indeed a proud moment for the Blue Devil senior who now plans to study Nursing in college.

After her exciting signing ceremony came to a close, Allea took timeout to offer some details on just why she selected Clarke. We’ll have the story...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.