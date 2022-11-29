WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Quincy Blue Devil Golf Standout Allea Stone Signs National Letter Of Intent With Clarke University

Stone Set To Join “The Pride” On The College Fairways After Graduation Next Spring
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Allea Stone has been playing golf since the age of 5. Stone stated that she loves all the varying aspects of the game and now she’ll have a chance to continue playing the game she loves in the collegiate ranks. That was a dream she had, and now that dream has come true after the proud Quincy High senior signed a National Letter of Intent with Clarke University earlier today. Signing her NLI in front of family, friends, coaches, teammates, and her grandparents was indeed a proud moment for the Blue Devil senior who now plans to study Nursing in college.

After her exciting signing ceremony came to a close, Allea took timeout to offer some details on just why she selected Clarke. We’ll have the story...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

