Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation

QUINCY (WGEM) - The plan to establish a sober living house in Quincy has once again halted.

Monday night, the Quincy City Council agreed with the plan commission’s recommendation to deny a special permit to operate a sober living house at 1400 North 8th Street.

This is where the former Washington school is located.

Currently, there is a daycare in the building and a request was made to move the daycare elsewhere, and instead, run a sober living house.

Council members also denied a request to rezone the property from single and two-family residential to multi-family residential.

“The neighbors were opposed to it. The special condition of the special permit was that the daycare had to support it and they did not and thus it got recommended for denial by the planning commission and that was concurred with by the city council tonight,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.

Bevelheimer said, in order for this request to have received approval, all daycares within 800 feet of the facility would have to express support, and one was not.

He said they can continue to run the daycare that’s currently there, but they can not move forward with operating a sober living house.

