Quincy City Council tables building code ordinance adoption

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy City Council was supposed to make a decision on updating the city’s fire safety codes Monday night. It was a change that would also affect people looking to build a new house in the city.

But they didn’t because aldermen said they didn’t have the documents they needed to make an informed decision in time for Monday night’s vote.

Aldermen said they received the preliminary information Monday afternoon and that’s not enough time for them to review it.

5th Ward Alderman Mike Rein said there are more than 300 changes to the building code they didn’t get a chance to fully review.

”I just felt that the code deserved a thorough review before we reject or accept, so that was the reason I asked for six weeks. So that all the aldermen had a chance to review the document in its entirety and get their questions answered,” 5th Ward Alderman Mike Rein said.

2nd Ward Alderman Jeff Bergman said the department head over the ordinance also didn’t have the same documents provided to the aldermen.

It’s for an ordinance council amended on Nov. 21, to not make it a requirement for new homes being built to have sprinkler systems, fire protection floors and other fire safety measures.

All 13 aldermen present voted in favor of tabling this ordinance until the middle of January.

”Wednesday at 11, we had to have the packet and some people were off because of the holiday and some information that we thought was in the packet, was not and I know some alderman are having problems receiving things on their tablets as we look at it on our desktops,” Mayor Mike Troup said.

Aldermen asked how can city staff prevent an issue like this from happening again. Troup said they’re looking into giving staff the same devices that aldermen have so they can review how documents are delivered and if there’s a problem, they know what it looks like for everyone.

Quincy Director of Inspection and Enforcement, Michael Seaver, said tabling the adoption of this ordinance for at least the next six weeks won’t put them behind schedule, but the council needs to have a decision made and effective by May 1, 2023.

Monday night was also 3rd Ward Alderman Parker Freiburg’s last night on council, as he’s stated he is now pursuing his family’s construction business.

Nov. 28 was also the deadline for aldermen to submit their re-election packet. 5th Ward Alderman John Mast did not submit one. But Mayor Troup said there is a candidate looking to fill his position.

