Temps falling

By Brian Inman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Gusty wind will continue through part of the evening however, that wind is out of the northwest and is dropping temperatures exponentially. We do expect temperatures to drop down to the mid to low the 20s across the region for Wednesday morning. There will not be much of a rebound for high temperatures even with almost a full day of sunshine temperatures will top out only in the mid-30s on Wednesday afternoon. The wind will die down late Wednesday. Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies and the temperatures will be back up toward more seasonable norms in the mid-40s. The wind again will pick up out of the south on Friday and that will warmer temperatures Friday afternoon to the low 60s. We do have another shot at rain and possibly some snow mixed in on Sunday.

