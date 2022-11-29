Warmer and windy. Then a cold front arrives this evening.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Morning temperatures are pretty mild for this time of year as we are mainly in the 40s. Clouds have been building into the Tri-States so we will start off the day with a mostly cloudy sky.

Our setup right now has a low pressure system and cold front to our west and an area of high pressure to our east. As the low pressure and high pressure systems get closer together, our wind speeds will increase. Winds will come out of the southeast at about 5 to 17 mph sustained. Wind gusts of 30 to 37 mph will be possible though. These winds could blow away or knock down outdoor Christmas decorations, so you may want to make sure those are secure.

After a mostly cloudy start to the day, we will be partly sunny by this afternoon as we will see some sun and blue skies. Even with the clouds in place, temperatures will be getting warmer today thanks to the windy conditions. Highs, depending on where you live in the Tri-States, will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The bits of sun and blue skies will not last long. As the cold front to our west starts to move into our neck of the woods, it will push more clouds back into the area. This front will not be an efficient precipitation maker. Most of the Tri-States will remain dry. However, it looks like the cold front will be able to squeeze out just a few very light spotty rain showers later this evening. Mainly for those east of the Mississippi River. For those that do see those light spotty showers, you will get just enough rain to wet the sidewalk.

Once the front clears the area, temperatures will tumble. Nighttime lows will fall into the 20s. Therefore, we will start off tomorrow morning in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens. Even though we will have plenty of sunshine tomorrow, winds out of the west/northwest will keep our temperatures down. Highs will only be in the mid 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

