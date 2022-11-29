WGEM Sports Breaking News: Tuesday (Nov. 29) QU Announces Three New Recruits Set To Join The Lady Hawks Basketball Program

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Quincy, Ill. – Coach Kaci Bailey and her staff are pleased to announce the signings of three terrific players that will join the program in the fall of 2023.

You can read about each of the signees below:

Mariann Blass

Home Town: Elmhurst, IL

Previous School: York High School

Academic Interest: Exercise Science

Parents: Nichole & Matthew Blass

Bio: Mariann is a 5′9 guard that comes to Quincy from York High School. This past season Mariann led her high school team to a 27-2 overall record including a West Suburban Conference record of 12-0. Mariann is a dynamic player that averages 14.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game from the guard position. Mariann is also a skilled defender who averaged 2.2 steals per game. Mariann is a proven competitor whose mindset and approach to the game will be a great addition to QU’s squad. Over the summers Mariann played AAU basketball for Illinois Elite.

Quote from Coach Bailey:

“Mariann is a high motor, high character, versatile guard who can help make an impact on both ends of the floor. Her mature approach to life and basketball will be great for our culture.”

Ashlynn Arnsman

Home Town: Mendon, IL

Previous School: Unity High School

Academic Interest: Optometrist

Parents: Dan and Tricia

Bio: Ashlynn is a 5′11 forward from local high school Mendon Unity. Ashlynn is an athletic player who was a key contributor to Unity’s successful 28-6 campaign last season. Ashlynn is a natural scorer that has the ability to own the boards. Her ability to play inside the paint and on the perimeter makes her a great addition for the Hawks. This past summer Ashlynn played with COH elite basketball club. Ashlynn is a dual high school athlete as she plays both volleyball and basketball for the mustangs.

Quote from Coach Bailey:

“Ashlynn brings great composure and skill around the rim but can also stretch the defense. We are excited to have a great local talent join our family.”

Addie Wright

Home Town: Oakwood, Illinois

Previous School: Oakwood High School

Academic Interest: Biology or Psychology

Parents: Staci & Greg Wright

Bio: Addie is a 6′0 post player coming to QU from Oakwood High School. Addie has earned various accolades during her high school career. Most recently, Addie has been named to the Vermillion Valley First Team All-Conference basketball team. This past high school season Addie averaged 14.4 points per game while shooting an effective 44% from the floor. Addie also pulled down on average 9.3 rebounds a game. In the summer months, Addie played with the AAU club, Indiana Elite Havoc. Additionally, Addie is also a dual-sport high school athlete, as she runs cross country in the fall season.

Quote from Coach Bailey:

“Addie is a hard worker with a strong presence around the rim. We are excited to add her steady and tough skillset to our program.”

---QU Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

