WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) QND Lady Raiders Head Basketball Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight’s Road Game Against The Lady Wildcats Of Western

QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight's Road Game Against Western(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After a successful weekend playing at “The Pit” over the weekend, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball team starts off the new week with a road trip to Barry, Illinois. That’s where the reining IHSA Class 1A Girls Champions were scheduled to tip-off against Western at 6:00 p.m.

The “Blue & Gold” were sporting a perfect (4-0) slate heading into their conference season opener against the Lady Wildcats. QND head coach Eric Orne took timeout earlier today to offer some quick thoughts on the clash on the hardwood against WHS.

