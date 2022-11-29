WGEM Sports Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Western Illinois University Wide Receiver Naseim Brantley Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference As “Newcomer Of The Year”

New Jersey Prep Football Product Also Earns First-Team All-MVFC Top Honors
WIU Leathernecks Football Trio Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Earlier today in Macomb, Illinois, the Western Illinois Football Program received some good news. The program was notified that Western wide receiver Naseim Brantley has been named Newcomer of the Year in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The New Jersey High School product from Howell, New Jersey has also been selected as a First-Team All-Conference wide receiver.  

In 10 games, Brantley had 53 catches, ranking him third-best in the MVFC. He had a conference-best 893 receiving yards and 89.3 yards per game. His nine receiving touchdowns was second in the MVFC and his 16.85 yards per catch was third-best in the MVFC.  The 6-foot-4, 200-pound junior also had three touchdowns in the season-opening game against UT Martin and was named MVFC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 4. 

Brantley received 87 points to earn the honor as Newcomer of the Year.  Along with Brantley, linebacker Juan DelaCruz, defensive back T.J. Limehouse, and WIU placekicker Mason Laramie were also honored, getting honorable mention all-conference honors.

