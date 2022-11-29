WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Camp Point Central Panthers Venture To Mount Sterling To Open The (2022-23) Season Against The Hornets of Brown County On The IHSA Prep Hardwood
IHSA Girls Basketball: Camp Point Central/SE Tips-Off Against The Lady Hornets Og BC
Monday, November 28, 2022
IHSA Basketball
Camp Point Central 44
Brown County 54
BC Hornets Now (4-1) On The Season
BC: Cole Behymer (29 Points) /// Sam Carr (16 Points)
MSHSAA
Knox County 62
Putnam County 84
North Shelby 64
Brookfield 36
IHSA Girls Basketball
Canton 53
Macomb 46
MHS: Kylie Robinson (19 Pts/ 5 Rebs. / 3 Steals)
Ainsley Holthaus (14 Points)
Sarah Stufflebeam (7 Points)
Beardstown 40
Bushnell-Prairie City 41
West Hancock 39
Illini West 53
Quincy Notre Dame 73
Western 29
QND: Abbey Schreacke (21 Pts/11 Rebs)
Sage Stratton (12 Pts)
Blair Eftink (11 Pts)
Camp Point Central/Southeastern 37
Brown County 51
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Tri-Rivers Classic
Scotland County 31
Brookfield 40
MSHSAA Girls Basketball
Hannibal 41
Fort Zumwalt East 51
Montgomery County 57
Bowling Green 31
Monroe City 30
Canton 42
IGHSAA Basketball
WACO 42
Holy Trinity Catholic 50
Fort Madison 58
Davis County 33
IHSAA Boys Basketball
WACO 66
Holy Trinity Catholic 52
