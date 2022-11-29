WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Camp Point Central Panthers Venture To Mount Sterling To Open The (2022-23) Season Against The Hornets of Brown County On The IHSA Prep Hardwood

IHSA Girls Basketball: Camp Point Central/SE Tips-Off Against The Lady Hornets Og BC
Brown County Hornets Play Host To Camp Point Central On The IHSA Hardwood
Brown County Hornets Play Host To Camp Point Central On The IHSA Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, November 28, 2022

IHSA Basketball

Camp Point Central 44

Brown County 54

BC Hornets Now (4-1) On The Season

BC: Cole Behymer (29 Points) /// Sam Carr (16 Points)

MSHSAA

Knox County 62

Putnam County 84

North Shelby 64

Brookfield 36

IHSA Girls Basketball

Canton 53

Macomb 46

MHS: Kylie Robinson (19 Pts/ 5 Rebs. / 3 Steals)

Ainsley Holthaus (14 Points)

Sarah Stufflebeam (7 Points)

Beardstown 40

Bushnell-Prairie City 41

West Hancock 39

Illini West 53

Quincy Notre Dame 73

Western 29

QND: Abbey Schreacke (21 Pts/11 Rebs)

Sage Stratton (12 Pts)

Blair Eftink (11 Pts)

Camp Point Central/Southeastern 37

Brown County 51

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Tri-Rivers Classic

Scotland County 31

Brookfield 40

MSHSAA Girls Basketball

Hannibal 41

Fort Zumwalt East 51

Montgomery County 57

Bowling Green 31

Monroe City 30

Canton 42

IGHSAA Basketball

WACO 42

Holy Trinity Catholic 50

Fort Madison 58

Davis County 33

IHSAA Boys Basketball

WACO 66

Holy Trinity Catholic 52

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against Lewis University At Pepsi Arena In GLVC Basketball Action In The Gem City

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Soar Past Lewis University On The Pepsi Arena Hardwood

Sports

Camp Point Central Panthers Tip-Off Against Brown County On The IHSA Hardwood

Updated: 2 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) QND Lady Raiders Head Basketball Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight’s Road Game Against The Lady Wildcats Of Western

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Head Basketball Coach Eric Orne Offers Thoughts On Tonight's Conference Opener Against Western

Sports

QND Lady Raiders Head Coach Eric Orne Offers Insight On Tonight's Game Against Western

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Western Illinois University Wide Receiver Naseim Brantley Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference As “Newcomer Of The Year”

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
WIU Wide Receiver Naseim Brantley Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference

Sports

Western Illinois Football Players Honored By The Missouri Valley Football Conference

Updated: 7 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (November 28) Quincy Blue Devil Golf Standout Allea Stone Signs National Letter Of Intent With Clarke University

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Golf Standout Allea Stone Signs A NLI With Clarke University

Sports

Quincy native Rick Hummel writes final chapter in 51-year career with St. Louis newspaper

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Hummel, a 1964 Quincy High School graduate who has never forgotten his local ties, will retire Wednesday after a 51-year career at the newspaper.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (November 22) Highland Cougars Golf Standout Payton Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent With Quincy University

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Highland Golf Standout Payton Miller Signs NLI With The QU Lady Hawks

Sports

Highland Cougars Golf Standout Payton Miller Signs National Letter Of Intent

Updated: 22 hours ago