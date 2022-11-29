WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (November 28) Quincy University Hawks Tip-Off Against Lewis University At Pepsi Arena In GLVC Basketball Action In The Gem City

QU Head Coach Steve Hawkins Has The Hawks Focused And Playing Hard As They Secure Their 2nd Conference Win On Their Home Floor
QU Head Coach Steve Hawkins Leads The Hawks Past Lewis University At Pepsi Arena.
QU Head Coach Steve Hawkins Leads The Hawks Past Lewis University At Pepsi Arena.(QU photo / Jim Lawrence)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Hawks hosted the Lewis University Flyers in Monday night GLVC basketball battle and came out on top in dramatic fashion 71-69. contest. With the victory at home, the Hawks are now off to a dazzling (2-0) start in GLVC play for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

The first four minutes of action saw QU grab the early 6-5 lead as the first media timeout was called. Out of the timeout, Zion Richardson got the hoop for a lay-up to give the Hawks an 8-5 lead. The Flyers would grab the lead about midway through the first half at 17-11. Quincy answered right back as Malik Hardmon converted a three-point play to tie the game at 17 just a minute later. As the lead changed hands five times in the first half, but not before Lewis finished the half on a 12-2 run to take a 10 point lead into the locker room.

The Lewis Flyers extended the lead to as large as 14 points with 16 plus minutes remaining in the contest. Three minutes elapsed off the game clock as Isaiah Foster hit a three-pointer to dwindle the lead down to single digits. As the lead seesawed over the next few minutes, Paul Zilinskas cut the lead to 5 with ten minutes left. The Hawks went on a 10-0 run to take the lead with 5:23 left on the clock, which was once a 14 point deficit. For the next five minutes, the two ball clubs would not be separated by more than four points as Jamaurie Coakley gave QU that lead with 2:28 left. The Flyers tied the game with 27 seconds left.

Coach Steve Hawkins called a timeout to rally his team. With the Flyers showing a zone defense, Richardson took the pass from Foster and drove to the basket and got the friendly roll for the win.

The Hawks will look to improve to 3-0 in GLVC play as they travel to the University of Illinois – Springfield on Thursday, December 1st at 7:30 p.m.

--QU Hawks Release

