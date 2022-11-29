WIU meteorology students upgrading local radar

MACOMB (WGEM) - When storms roll across the Tri-States, many residents likely check the radar to see where the storms are at.

There is one problem with radar coverage in the Tri-States though... those radars are all far away.

The closest radars with the National Weather Service are located just outside St. Louis, Davenport, Iowa and Lincoln, Illinois.

Radar beams rise with height as they project outward, as those radar beams are more than 7,000 feet above the air by the time they reach the Tri-States.

The level below 7,000 feet is in a radar gap, and students at Western Illinois University like Anthony Yattoni are working to fix that gap.

Yattoni leads the team of meteorology students at WIU in radar upkeep and maintenance, along with getting the data more available.

He said doing so helps the students learn and can also help monitor local weather conditions.

“They’re seeing 7,000 feet above us, which is really not the lowest part of the storm. That’s the part we are most interested in is seeing these lower sections because that’s where we are going to see tornadic circulations, maybe even some hail or debris being lofted up, which our radar can see all of that,” said Yattoni.

He said this ultimately will help provide more safety for local residents.

“With us being able to see lower, we’re able to actually protect more lives in our county and the surrounding counties and that’s really our main goal,” said Yattoni.

Atmospheric Science Professor Redina Finch agreed, saying the radar also provides an excellent research opportunity for students.

“This is an opportunity that they won’t get anywhere else. We’re the only school in Illinois with its own dual pol doppler weather radar that is stationary,” said Finch.

She said several students have already completed research projects using data from the radar with many more to come.

Finch, Yattoni and other students are working to complete the upgrades to the radar, so it is readily accessible via radar apps and websites.

They hope to have much of that work done by the end of the year.

Visit WIU Severe Weather Club’s website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.