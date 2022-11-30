Annual Christmas Spectacular concert returns this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association is back with their Christmas Spectacular.

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus practiced for their show this weekend.

They will be performing classic Christmas songs and a sing-along for the audience.

Executive Director Jane Polett said they will also have special guests from the Dallas Brass, which is a world-class brass ensemble.

“We have a lot of fun things planned,” Polett said. “There’s some beautiful carols planned but there’s also fun things, like ‘Sleigh Ride.’ You know there’s that whole mix of music that’s gonna be in this concert.”

WGEM’s Makenzi Henderson said she is honored to be one of the members of the chorus.

The show is Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

