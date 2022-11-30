Local college looking to help students, parents navigate FAFSA changes

QUINCY (WGEM) - The application for college financial aid has changed and officials at Culver-Stockton College are offering free help for students and parents.

The school is holding two FAFSA filing nights where financial aid staff members will walk families through the application process.

Associate Director of Financial Aid Patti Mathieson said the Department of Education no longer requires male applicants to register for selective service and also dropped a question asking if an individual has had a drug conviction. She said those questions were removed to make students more comfortable filling out the application.

She said families that make under a certain amount are exempt from filling out the entire FAFSA application. The amount, known as adjusted gross income, changes every year. Mathieson said the AGI for the 2023-2024 school year is $49,000. She said families with an AGI of $29,000 or less automatically qualify for a zero Expected Family Contribution calculation. They would also be able to skip some questions on the FAFSA and automatically receive a full Pell grant of $6,895.

Mathieson said it can be helpful to have a trained eye involved in the application process.

“One of my student workers filed his FAFSA and I looked at it, and I was like ‘I don’t think that’s right,’ so I had him look at his parents tax information, their W2s and sure enough they had put something on there that doesn’t belong on the FAFSA so when he went back and made that correction, now he’s eligible for some grants,” Mathieson said.

Culver-Stockton senior Nya Taylor said her high school had done a similar FAFSA night which helped both her and her parents know more about the application process.

“They help you figure out your FSA ID as well as your username and password if you don’t already know it, then they walk you through step by step for each section in the FAFSA,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she managed to receive grants every year when applying for the FAFSA and encourages students to apply.

The filing nights will take place November 30 and January 30. Both sessions will take place from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Herrick Room 207. No registration is required.

Mathieson said parents and students need their 2021 taxes, W2′s, Federal Student Aid ID and any asset other information.

