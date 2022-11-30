Community theatre needs your help to keep families warm this winter

QUINCY (WGEM) - You can help kids and families in Quincy, who don’t have beds and blankets to keep them warm ahead of winter.

The Quincy Community Theatre is asking for your support. Their annual ‘Wrapped in Love’ project allows them to supply quilts and bedding to people in need.

“One of the biggest ways that we need help is people who are willing to sow quilts,” Quincy Community Theatre Costume Shop Manager Vicky Vail said. “Whether they have made them already or they want to come and pick up fabric from the costume shop, we have quilt squares already cut out so if someone wants to come and pick up a set they can come and make a quilt. Or if they have a made quilt that they would like to donate, than that’s perfect as well.”

This year, they’re partnering with Slumberland, which will provide beds and the theatre will supply the quilts to go along with it.

“Something that we like to say about our productions and our shows is that we put ‘Community’ in ‘[Quincy] Community Theatre’,” Vail said. “We can’t do what we do without volunteers. But we also are blessed to have a lot of resources, including our volunteers. So it’s important for us to use those resources as good stewards as part of our community.”

Vail said they need at least 13 quilts by Thursday, Dec. 8.

You can pick up fabric or drop off the quilts at the theatre which is inside the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy.

