Cybersecurity training open to Missouri small businesses.

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - If you are a small business owner in Missouri, it’s good to know if are you protected from cyber attacks. If not, the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council wants to help.

Wednesday is “National Computer Safety Day.”

HREDC Entrepreneurship Specialist Maria Kuhns is hosting a training for small businesses. It will teach you the importance of implementing cybersecurity practices.

Kuhns said even small businesses can be victims of ransomware attacks.

“Say you have an HVAC company, but you do the HVAC for somewhere for Hy-Vee,” Kuhns said. “Well a cyber attack might come through your system to get to a place like Hy-Vee. Additionally, ransomware is huge. So someone can actually hack your system and hold your data at ransom and ask you to pay a lot of money.”

The training is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Zoom.

