Deal finalized to divide Rams settlement money in St. Louis

On Wednesday, the board of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority, which owns the domed stadium where the Rams played before leaving for Los Angeles in 2016, approved the agreement announced last week.
FILE - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke walks on the field during an NFL football game...
FILE - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke paid $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed by St. Louis interests over the team's relocation to Los Angeles, a joint statement from St. Louis city and county said Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, file)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A plan to divide more than a half-billion dollars in settlement money for the departure of the NFL’s Rams from St. Louis received final approval Wednesday.

The board of the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority, which owns the domed stadium where the Rams played before leaving for Los Angeles in 2016, approved an agreement announced Nov. 22.

The city of St. Louis will receive $250 million, St. Louis County will get $169 million and the RSA will receive $70 million. Another $30 million will help pay for an expansion of the America’s Center convention center, which is attached to the dome. Although the dome is in the city of St. Louis, county taxpayers helped pay for it.

St. Louis interests sued the league and Rams owner Stan Kroenke after NFL owners approved the team’s move to Los Angeles in 2016. They sought more than $1 billion in damages.

A $790 million settlement was reached in November 2021. About $275 million went to attorney fees. That left $512 million, and interest brought the total to around $519 million.

The suit claimed the NFL violated its own relocation guidelines, and that the league and the Rams enriched themselves at the expense of the community they abandoned.

Most Read

Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Quincy City Council denies sober living house operation
Two wanted for Zales theft
Two serial thieves wanted for Quincy Zales theft
CFD handles a structure fire.
Hancock County farmhouse catches fire
Over the past month, three businesses have opened their doors in downtown Carthage and Chamber...
Carthage sees new life as more businesses open downtown
New EMS Director begins work
New EMS Director begins work

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an agreement among business and labor to eliminate a $1.8 billion...
Illinois business, labor groups agree on $1.8B unemployment debt plan
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson will be executed Tuesday
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett celebrates after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown reception...
Mizzou seeking bowl eligibility against rival Arkansas
Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District.
Republican Mike Bost wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 12th Congressional District