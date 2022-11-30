Dealing with a cold blast today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are much colder this morning due to a cold front that moved through yesterday. Northwesterly winds behind the cold front have brought in drier and much colder air. Morning temperatures are in the 20s but wind chill values are in the teens. Through the day, high pressure will build into the region. That will lead to a day with abundant sunshine. However, the sunshine will not help to warm us up. Cold air will remain in place all day with highs only in the mid 30s. The breezy conditions are continuing into today. Sustained winds will range from about 10 to 16 mph with gusts of 28 to 35 mph. These winds will cause our feels like temperatures to be in the 20s this afternoon.

As the aforementioned high pressure system continues to build into the Tri-States this evening, winds will rapidly calm. With the high pressure almost directly overhead tonight, we will have clear to mostly clear skies. We will also have light winds. Those two factors will lead to even colder nighttime lows. Depending on where you live in the Tri-States, lows will be in the teens to 20s.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will start off in the teens to 20s with some upper-level clouds. Those clouds will clear out later in the afternoon though. As our high pressure system starts to move eastward, our winds will flip around and start to come out of the south. These southerly winds will allow for slightly warmer air to arrive. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s for the northern tier with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.