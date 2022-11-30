Efforts underway to restore Versailles Community Building

VERSAILLES, Ill. (WGEM) - Community leaders from a Brown County village, Versailles, are hoping to renovate a shuttered community center.

As it stands, 1929 Versailles Community Building is in poor shape.

The Versailles Community Building had its final event in 2018 before it went out of commission from a bad water leak that damaged the interior.

The building was a space used for miscellaneous gatherings: On the first floor, there is a dining hall, kitchen, and historical murals which are now peeling from the water damage. On the second floor, there is a gymnasium with a stage for theatrics. The damaged flooring makes it unsafe to run on.

Versailles native Linda Hall said upon returning from residing in Virginia for eight years, she was shocked at the state of the building. That’s when she decided to initiate a restoration.

“Growing up as a kid, we had so many functions here,” Hall said. “People talked about dances, bingo, church functions, fall festival, chicken dinners and now, we’re not able to have anything like that here.”

Hall said Versailles was once a booming town, but it hasn’t been the same, with many businesses gone and no place for people to mingle. She said the Versailles Community Building could be the key to bring Versailles back to life.

“This summer we started re-painting a few things outside,” Hall said. “We redid some of our window painting and sign. And within two weeks of doing that, our next door neighbor did a mural on their wall. And then the city did a few things like bringing flowers back and that.”

Hall said now she and other volunteers want to tackle the interior by repairing or replacing damaged windows, the kitchen, gymnasium floor, and historical murals. She said the estimated cost for this fixer-upper could be upward $80,000, if not more.

“It’s not a handicap accessible building right now,” Hall said. “So we would love for that to be changed. And that’s a very pricey thing as well.”

Hall said the Versailles Village Hall is being used as a substitute right now, however in terms of what they can do is limited, due to a substantially smaller space.

“There’s a gym there and a small cafeteria so that would be the only option right now,” Hall said. “It would be nice to have a choice at least. But right now in Versailles, there’s not much.”

Hall said it’s all going to come down to grants, fundraisers, donations and volunteers chipping in to get this project underway. Earlier this month, the community raised $2,000 from a soup dinner.

Hall said they are looking to invest in pricier quality material, so the building will last 100 years.

