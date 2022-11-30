Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn

Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.(ASO)
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida Gators quarterback was taken into custody on charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the Alachua County Jail’s website, Jalen Kitna, 19, is booked into the jail. The redshirt freshman served as a backup this season to quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna for two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Department officials say an investigation was launched after a tip was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said images of child sexual abuse material were posted on Discord.

Detectives said they determined the images were shared from Kitna’s Gainesville home and he was the account holder.

When interviewed, detectives said Kitna told them he shared the images but believed them to be legal because he found them online. He then admitted he should not have shared them, officials said.

His home was searched with a warrant Wednesday and his devices were searched. Investigators said the analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material.

The University Athletic Association said in a statement that they were shocked and saddened to hear of the news.

“These are extremely serious charges, and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior,” the association said in the statement. “Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

His father Jon Kitna is a former NFL quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Jalen Kitna’s most significant action this season came against Eastern Washington, when he went 8-12 for 152 yards passing and a touchdown.

